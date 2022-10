Highlights AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup Group 1 Scorecard Updates: NZ Hammer AUS By 89 Runs To Register First W

Highlights AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup Group 1: New Zealand started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a win against defending champions Australia by 89 runs.

Earlier, Australia lost half the side while chasing a big target against New Zealand in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand lost Finn Allen (42) after a strong start against Australia in their first match of the tournament. Conway then played a big innings to take New Zealand to 200 runs in 20 overs.

Australia are up against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 opener at the Gabba in Sydney. Both teams are looking for a winning start to the tournament as they have done heavy preparations before the match.

The hosts are also the defending champions and are favourites to win the T20 World Cup once again. They also have the advantage of playing in home conditions in front of their loud, roaring fans. Captain Aaron Finch will be hoping that his players hit right form at the right time in the tournament. Players like Pat Cummins, Tim David, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are already in great touch, meanwhile, David Warner has always been a threat to teams in a big tournaments.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson will be the key to his team’s success. Tim Southee, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult are also in good form at the moment.

Australia vs New Zealand Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.