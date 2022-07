“Tough, tough day. We didn’t show up as a batting group. We need to sit and chat about how we need to play ODI cricket. Obviously, the conditions didn’t help us today but whenever we get good batting tracks, we need to plan how to bat better in this format. Difficult to say (about the par score) as the wicket gets better as the day progresses. Losing the toss, it was challenging for the batters. We need to find different ways to score. The guys tried but it didn’t work. Definitely we need to bat properly, to win games we have to put runs on the board and need to find a way to play ODI cricket better. Need to stick together and hopefully we can get better. Toss does play a big factor. It’s about accepting challenges and showing fight,” said Nicholas Pooran after the match.