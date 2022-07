Load More

Highlights West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates, Guyana:

Bangladesh have won the ODI series 3-0 after beating the home side by four wickets in the third match of the series. The visitors were precise in their planning and execution in the first two games. Tamim won both tosses and put West Indies in, after which his bowlers piled on the pressure by bowling a large number of dot balls in the first 20 overs. It forced the West Indies batters into playing big shots in the middle overs, and Bangladesh caught most of their chances to restrict the hosts to low totals.

The Bangladesh batting hasn’t been tested like it was in the Tests and T20Is. Tamim provided quick starts in both games, while Najmul Hossain Shanto also contributed with runs. They haven’t had to set a target yet in this series, and the challenge of batting first is one to watch out for. West Indies, on the other hand, struggled twice while batting first.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Ebadot Hossain