Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi are the captains of India Maharajas and Asia Lions respectively at LLC 2023.

Updated: March 10, 2023 9:13 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
New Delhi: India Maharajas lock horns against Asian Lions in the first game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

While Gautam Gambhir is India Maharajas captain, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has been given the captaincy duties of Asia Lions.

However, more than the match what grabbed eyeballs was the moment when both Gambhir and Afridi shook hands during the coin toss.

The handshake between the two bitter rivals left Twitterati amazed as many epic reactions and opinions came up in no time.

Gautam Gambhir Vs Shahid Afridi team in the Legends League Cricket. pic.twitter.com/6RRqVlcoBW

After the picture of their handshake surfaced on Internet, the netizens could not keep calm.

A total of eight matches are scheduled to be played between the three teams, India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch is leading World Giants.

