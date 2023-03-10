India Maharajas lock horns against Asian Lions in the first game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

While Gautam Gambhir is India Maharajas captain, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has been given the captaincy duties of Asia Lions.

However, more than the match what grabbed eyeballs was the moment when both Gambhir and Afridi shook hands during the coin toss.

The handshake between the two bitter rivals left Twitterati amazed as many epic reactions and opinions came up in no time.

Gautam Gambhir Vs Shahid Afridi team in the Legends League Cricket. pic.twitter.com/6RRqVlcoBW

Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 10, 2023