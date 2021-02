HIM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 9 AM IST March 1 Monday

HIM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Pro

HIM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HIM vs MUM at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. In a match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD, Himachal Pradesh will take on Mumbai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur., on Monday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD HIM vs MUM match will start at 9 AM IST – March 1. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD. Priyank Panchal’s Himachal Pradesh will lock horns with Krunal Pandya’s Mumbai in the crucial contest. Here is the Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and HIM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, HIM vs MUM Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, HIM vs MUM Probable XIs Vijay Hazare Trophy, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, Fantasy Playing Tips Vijay Hazare Trophy.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

HIM vs MUM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Ankush Bains.

Batsmen Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (C), Yashasvi Jaishwal, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC)

All-rounders Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Prasanth Solanki

Bowlers Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Ayush Jamwal

HIM vs MUM Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande.

Himachal Pradesh: Ravi Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Nikhil Gangta, Digvijay Rangi, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jasiwal, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora.

HIM vs MUM Squads

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Amit Kumar, Nikhil Gangta, Ankit Kalsi, RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra(w), Ekant Sen, Abhimanyu Rana, Mayank Dagar, Ankush Bains, Rishi Dhawan(c), Vaibhav Arora, Ayush Jamwal, Akash Vasisht, Pankaj Jaiswal, Arpit Guleria, Ankush Bedi, Sidharth Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Digvijay Rangi, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Vipin Sharma

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Shams Mulani, Sujit Nayak, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akash Parkar, Prashant Solanki, Sairaj Patil, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar

