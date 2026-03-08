History made! Bumrah, Sanju shine as India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to win T20 World Cup 2026 title

India delivered a dominant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, beating New Zealand by 96 runs to claim their third title.

Team India won by 96 runs and claim their third T20 World Cup title

In a thrilling finale to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Team India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the trophy for the third time. This victory marks India’s third T20 World Cup triumph overall, their second consecutive title, and makes them the first team to win the tournament on home soil.

Team India posted a record 255/5 against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, powered by brilliant half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who once again proved to be India’s match-winner. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, handing India a comfortable victory.

Ishan Kishan scored a quick 54 off 25 balls, while Shivam Dube smashed an unbeaten 26 off just eight deliveries. Abhishek, who had struggled for form throughout the tournament, finally delivered on the big stage with a blistering 52 off 21 balls. Meanwhile, Samson played a memorable knock of 89 off 46 balls, an innings that will be remembered for a long time.

Samson thrilled the packed crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium by smashing eight towering sixes, clearing long-on, long-off and square leg with ease. He attacked the New Zealand bowlers relentlessly, particularly Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, scoring freely all around the ground.

Abhishek Sharma’s strong comeback in the final

After impressive performances against West Indies and England earlier in the tournament, Sanju Samson once again delivered a sensational innings, silencing his critics with authority. Abhishek, on the other hand, finally found his rhythm and put the New Zealand pace attack under pressure.

The left-hander reached his half-century in just 18 balls, bringing it up with a six. Abhishek also hammered five boundaries off Jacob Duffy, who was playing in place of Michael Bracewell’s replacement Mitchell McConchie. Duffy conceded 42 runs in his three overs without taking a wicket.

Century stand between Samson and Ishan

Rachin Ravindra eventually broke the 98-run partnership that came off just 43 balls by dismissing Abhishek. New batter Ishan Kishan maintained the momentum, smashing four sixes and four fours.

Samson and Ishan then added 105 runs in just 48 balls, pushing India past the 200-run mark. Jimmy Neesham tried to pull things back by dismissing Samson, Ishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the 16th over, but by then India had already piled up a massive total.

