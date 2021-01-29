HL vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints: Fantasy And Probable XIs For Today’s South Africa ODD January 29, 2021 1:30 PM IST

HL vs CC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lions vs Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HL vs CC in Potchefstroom: Unbeaten Lions will aim to continue their victory march when they take on Warriors today. So far, Lions have won all their three matches to top Pool B followed by Warrios at the second spot and Cobras at three who are yet to win a match.

TOSS: The South Africa ODD match toss between Lions and Cape Cobras will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

HL vs CC My Dream11 Team

Ryan Rickelton (captain), Sisanda Magala (vice-captain), Jean du Plessis, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dominic Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Aaron Phangiso, Ziyaad Abrahams, Nandre Burger

HL vs CC My Probable XIs

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken

Cape Cobras: Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Jonathan Bird, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Onke Nyaku, Nandre Burger, Benjamin Ward, Ziyaad Abrahams

HL vs CC Full Squads

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso (captain), Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Nono Pongolo, Kagiso Rapulana, Tladi Bokako, Mitchell Van Buuren

Cape Cobras: Janneman Malan, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza (captain), Jonathan Bird, Jean du Plessis (wk), Aviwe Mgijima, Onke Nyaku, Benjamin Ward, Imran Manack, Nandre Burger, Ziyaad Abrahams, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Pieter Malan, Siyabonga Mahima

