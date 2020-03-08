HL vs TIT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Lions vs Titans Prediction, Momentum One Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 25 HL vs TIT: The Momentum One Day Cup formerly known as the One Day Cup, MTN Domestic Championship and Standard Bank Cup is the premier domestic one-day cricket competition of South Africa, its matches having List A status. Matches are usually played partly under lights as day-night matches and occasionally get larger crowds than the Test matches. The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Lions and Titans will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

HL vs TIT My Dream11 Team

Dean Elgar (captain), Wihan Lubbe (vice captain), Nicky van den Bergh, Faf du Plessis, Farhaan Behardien, Delano Potgieter, Diego Rosier, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso

HL vs TIT SQUADS

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Ayavuya Myoli, Craig Alexander, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Stephen Cook, Malusi Siboto

Titans: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Grant Thomson (captain), Diego Rosier, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Imran Manack, Alfred Mothoa, Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn

