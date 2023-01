Hockey world Cup 2023: IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Spain: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable

My Dream11 Team India vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction THU VS HEA 2023: Best players list of India vs Spain, England Dream11 Team Player List, Wales Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between India & Spain will take place at 06:55 PM IST

Start Time: 13 January, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

IND vs SPA My Dream11 Team

Dream11 Team: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Ignacio Rodriguez, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Marc Miralles, Manpreet Singh, Lacalle Borja Mandeep Singh, Joaquin Menini

IND vs SPA Probable XI

India (IND): PR Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay

Spain (SPA): Adrian Rafi, Marc Vizcaino, Marc Recasens, Ignacio Rodriguez, Cesar Curiel, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Lacalle Borja, Joaquin Menini, Alvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez

