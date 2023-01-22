Hockey World Cup 2023: India Bow Out After Losing 5-4 Against New Zealand In Penalty Shootout
The official match time ended in a 3-3 draw, but it was New Zealand that emerged victorious in the penalty shootout with a score of 4-5.
New Delhi: New Zealand defeated India in the second crossover game of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Kalinga Stadium in an absolutely thrilling game of hockey.
The official match time ended in a 3-3 draw, but it was New Zealand that emerged victorious in the penalty shootout with a score of 4-5.
India bow out of the #HWC2023 after losing to New Zealand in penalty shootouts ???IND 3-3 NZL?? (SO: 4-5)#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks pic.twitter.com/EPcLlJhtrg Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023
India opened the scoring in the second quarter of the game, but a sensational comeback from the Blackcaps in the other half eventually led to a 3-3 tie.
With this defeat, the World Cup campaign of the hosts comes to a sad end.
On the other side, the victorious New Zealand side has qualified for the quarterfinals.
????-????: ????? ?-? ??? ??????? (??: ?-?)New Zealand complete 2nd half come-back and a tight shoot-out goes to the 18th attempt, where New Zealand prevail to move to the quarterfinals! #HWC2023 ?- Download the @watchdothockey app for all updates pic.twitter.com/TNHT2ZrN7X International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 22, 2023
Also Read
- Hockey World Cup 2023: India Bow Out After Losing 5-4 Against New Zealand In Penalty Shootout
- Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain Defeats Malaysia In First Crossover Fixture, All Set To Face Australia In Quarter-Finals
- Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Crossover Match, At Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet And Co Face New Zealand Challenge In Crossovers
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Raipur Stadium Becomes 50th Venue To Host An ODI In India
Also Read More News ›
- Hockey World Cup 2023: India Bow Out After Losing 5-4 Against New Zealand In Penalty Shootout
- Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain Defeats Malaysia In First Crossover Fixture, All Set To Face Australia In Quarter-Finals
- Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Crossover Match, At Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet And Co Face New Zealand Challenge In Crossovers
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Raipur Stadium Becomes 50th Venue To Host An ODI In India
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 12 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS