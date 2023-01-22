Hockey World Cup 2023: India Bow Out After Losing 5-4 Against New Zealand In Penalty Shootout

New Zealand defeated India in the second crossover game of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Kalinga Stadium in an absolutely thrilling game of hockey.

The official match time ended in a 3-3 draw, but it was New Zealand that emerged victorious in the penalty shootout with a score of 4-5.

India opened the scoring in the second quarter of the game, but a sensational comeback from the Blackcaps in the other half eventually led to a 3-3 tie.

With this defeat, the World Cup campaign of the hosts comes to a sad end.

On the other side, the victorious New Zealand side has qualified for the quarterfinals.