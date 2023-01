Hockey world Cup 2023: NED vs ML Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs Spain: Captain, Vice-Captain, Pro

My Dream11 Team Netherlands vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction NED vs ML 2023: Best players list of Netherlands vs Spain, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between India & Spain will take place at 02:55 PM IST

Start Time: 14 January, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

NED vs ML My Dream11 Team

Dream11 Team: Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Ashran Hamsani, Faiz Jali, Koen Bijen, Jorrit Croon, Firhan Ashari, Thierry Brinkman

NED vs ML Probable XI

Netherlands (NED): Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Teun Beins, Lars Balk, Terrance Pieters, Koen Bijen, Jorrit Croon, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam, Seve van Ass

Malysia (ML): Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najib Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan-Hasan, Ramadan Rosli, Firhan Ashari, Faizal-Saari

