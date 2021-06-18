Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that losing the toss will ideal for the Indian team in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Virat Kohli has a pretty average record of winning the toss after becoming the Indian captain but it doesn’t matter much for him in getting the result for his team.

With rain pouring down on Day 1, it is expected that both teams will want to bowl first in the overcast conditions to exploit opposition batters with the swing on offer.

Manjrekar claimed that India will be tempted to bowl first in Southampton due to vulnerability in the batting order and no match practice ahead of the mega clash.

“The toss is an interesting thing. Players, when they go for the toss and there are overcast conditions and expect it to be there for the first couple of hours. They look at the pitch that has a nice, healthy cover of grass. No pitch in England would be devoid of grass. Some would be dry but there would be grass. So when you look at the overcast conditions, you’re tempted to bowl first, especially a team like India, with no match practice and batting being a little vulnerable,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Former cricketer turned commentator Manjrekar made an interesting point and said that toss is not going to be crucial. He claims that it will be good for India to bat first.

“I don’t think toss is going to be crucial. If you win the toss and bat really well, that’s a different matter. But if India lose, that will be ideal for them because they’d want to do the right thing and bat first. So I just hope for Virat Kohli’s sake that they lose the toss. Of late, in Test cricket, losing tosses have won plenty of matches so it’s not the deciding factor,” Manjrekar pointed out.

Meanwhile, the first session of the Day 1 of the World Test Championship has been washed out due to rain in Southampton. The toss has also been delayed due to it.