'Hope They Are Around...': Rohit Sharma's Cyptic Statement On Ashwin-Jadeja Future

Rohit was asked about the future of Ashwin and Jadeja, to which he said he doesn't know how long they will play but he wants them to be around.

New Delhi: India bagged yet another Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the fourth Test between India and Australia ended in a draw and the hosts won the series 2-1. From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India saw many players step up but the pair of spin twins R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played the most significant role in the win. The duo combined to take 47 wickets in the series and were declared joint players of the series. India bagged yet another Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the fourth Test between India and Australia ended in a draw and the hosts won the series 2-1. From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India saw many players step up but the pair of spin twins R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played the most significant role in the win. The duo combined to take 47 wickets in the series and were declared joint players of the series.

Rohit Sharma was pleased with the performance of the senior players and lavished praise on them, terming them one of the best. Rohit was also asked about the future of the veteran players to which he said he doesn't know how long they will play but he wants them to be around.

"Honestly if they'll be around, I don't know, I'll be around (laughs). But four years is a long time. I mean for the sake of Indian cricket, I hope they stay and they play a lot of cricket for India," said Rohit after the post match press conference.

He added: "Honestly both of them are marathon players for us. They know exactly how to get the job done. Especially in this part of the world, you give them the ball, they get you those breakthroughs. With the bat they get you crucial runs. Very, very important players for us.

"Where we stand today, in terms of how we performed especially in Indian conditions, a lot of credit goes to them. A large part of our success belongs to those two guys. Obviously you know it's not just for the period of few years, it's over a decade now. So it's a long, long time to keep performing in the way these two guys have done for us.

"And I can only hope that they continue to play as long as possible, because those shoes will definitely be very, very big one to fill. So I hope for the sake of Indian cricket they continue as long as they can."

Ashwin, 36, is India's second leading wickettaker after Anil Kumble while Jadeja is also in the 34th year of his life.