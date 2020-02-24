After consecutive wins in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gave an update on opener Smriti Mandhana’s health after she missed the Group A match against Bangladesh due to viral fever.

Kaur said that she is recovering well and in all probability would return for the next match.

“Hopefully Mandhana will be ready for New Zealand. She’s feeling better now,” said Kaur.

Lavishing praise for the player of the match Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, who is replacing Mandhana, Kaur said they showed they deserve to be in the team. She also felt that Veda Krishnamurthy’s 20 off 11 balls at the back end of the innings was the turning point.

“The way Shafali and Richa played today, they showed how capable they are for the team. Veda’s innings was the turning point,” added Kaur.

After the 18-run win over Bangladesh, Kaur said India is taking it one game at a time.

“Look at one game at a time. Looking forward to do well in the future also,” she concluded.

Continuing her dream comeback, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav impressed once again picking three wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

With their second straight win of the tournament, India jumped to the top in Group A standings replacing New Zealand.

Chasing a par 143 to win, Bangladesh finished on 124/8 in Perth as India won the match by 18 runs.

India will now play New Zealand in their next fixture on February 27 at Melbourne.