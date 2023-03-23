Advertisement
HOR vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10,Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 12:00 AM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Hornchurch vs Dreux will take place at 11:30 PM IST.
Start Time: March 24, Friday, 12:00 AM IST.
Venue: Cartama Oval.
HOR vs DRX My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Ammar Zahir
Batters: Mohammad Nisar, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi
All-rounders: Adeel Malik, George Hankins, Tabish Bhatti
Bowlers: Muhammad Rafah, Gavin Griffiths, Usman Riaz Khan, Wahid Abdu
HOR vs DRX Probable XI
Hornchurch: Paul Murray(wk), George Hankins, Adeel Malik, Chris Sains, Billy Gordon(c), Jalpesh Vijay, Gavin Griffiths, Harry Hankins, Mark James, Marc Whitlock, Ted Coney
Dreux: Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar(c), Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Rafah, Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Khan, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir(wk), Wahid Abdul
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
