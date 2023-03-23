Advertisement

HOR vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10,Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 12:00 AM IST

HOR vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10,Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 12:00 AM IST

Best players list of HOR vs DRX, Hornchurch Dream11 Team Player List, Dreux Alfas Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 23, 2023 9:01 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team HOR vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of HOR vs DRX, Hornchurch Dream11 Team Player List, Dreux Alfas Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Hornchurch vs Dreux will take place at 11:30 PM IST.

Start Time: March 24, Friday, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

 

HOR vs DRX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Zahir

Batters: Mohammad Nisar, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi

All-rounders: Adeel Malik, George Hankins, Tabish Bhatti

Bowlers: Muhammad Rafah, Gavin Griffiths, Usman Riaz Khan, Wahid Abdu

 

HOR vs DRX Probable XI

Hornchurch: Paul Murray(wk), George Hankins, Adeel Malik, Chris Sains, Billy Gordon(c), Jalpesh Vijay, Gavin Griffiths, Harry Hankins, Mark James, Marc Whitlock, Ted Coney

Dreux: Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar(c), Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Rafah, Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Khan, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir(wk), Wahid Abdul

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
HOR vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10,Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 12:00 AM IST
BEV vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 10:00 PM IST
OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 4:00 PM IST
Fancode ECS Malta T10: SWU vs GZZ Dream11 Team Prediction, SWU vs GZZ: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semi Final 2, At Marsa Sports Club, Malta
ECS T10 Malta : MAR vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Marca vs Victoria Lions , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 59 & 60 , At Marsa Sports Club, Malta
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Date, Time...

Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Up...

Not Faf du Plessis! Aakash Chopra Picks 34-year-old To Finish As Leading Run Getter For RCB In IPL 2023

Not Faf du Plessis! Aakash Chopra Picks 34-year-old To Finis...

BEV vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 10:00 PM IST

BEV vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 20: Capta...

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell Clinch Top Honours At New Zealand Cricket Awards

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell Clinch Top Honours At New Zealan...

Advertisement