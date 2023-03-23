HOR vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10,Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 12:00 AM IST

Best players list of HOR vs DRX, Hornchurch Dream11 Team Player List, Dreux Alfas Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team HOR vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of HOR vs DRX, Hornchurch Dream11 Team Player List, Dreux Alfas Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. Best players list of HOR vs DRX, Hornchurch Dream11 Team Player List, Dreux Alfas Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Hornchurch vs Dreux will take place at 11:30 PM IST. The match toss between Hornchurch vs Dreux will take place at 11:30 PM IST.

Start Time: March 24, Friday, 12:00 AM IST. March 24, Friday, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval. Cartama Oval.

HOR vs DRX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Zahir : Ammar Zahir

Batters: Mohammad Nisar, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi : Mohammad Nisar, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi

All-rounders: Adeel Malik, George Hankins, Tabish Bhatti : Adeel Malik, George Hankins, Tabish Bhatti

Bowlers: Muhammad Rafah, Gavin Griffiths, Usman Riaz Khan, Wahid Abdu : Muhammad Rafah, Gavin Griffiths, Usman Riaz Khan, Wahid Abdu

HOR vs DRX Probable XI

Hornchurch: Paul Murray(wk), George Hankins, Adeel Malik, Chris Sains, Billy Gordon(c), Jalpesh Vijay, Gavin Griffiths, Harry Hankins, Mark James, Marc Whitlock, Ted Coney : Paul Murray(wk), George Hankins, Adeel Malik, Chris Sains, Billy Gordon(c), Jalpesh Vijay, Gavin Griffiths, Harry Hankins, Mark James, Marc Whitlock, Ted Coney

Dreux: Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar(c), Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Rafah, Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Khan, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir(wk), Wahid Abdul : Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar(c), Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Rafah, Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Khan, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir(wk), Wahid Abdul

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.