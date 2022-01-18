New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish his old friend Vinod Kambli on his 50th birthday. Tendulkar uploaded a couple of old pictures and captioned the tweet as, “The innumerable memories we have had both on & off the field are something I shall cherish forever. Looking forward to hear from you on how 50 feels. God bless you!”

Happy birthday Kamblya! The innumerable memories we have had both on & off the field are something I shall cherish forever. Looking forward to hear from you on how 50 feels 😜😋 God bless you! pic.twitter.com/Tnx2rwJARa Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 18, 2022

Tendulkar and Kambli’s relationship goes back a long way to the time they started playing together as a kid and were trained by coach Ramakant Achrekar. The relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs but it returned to how it was when both decided to meet on Friendships Day in 2019.

Kambli responded to the tweet by saying, “Thank you Master! Cricket bat and ball. 50 for me feels as energetic and young as a new born baby.”

Thank you Master! 🏏 50 for me feels as energetic and young as a new born baby 😜😉 Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) January 18, 2022

Tendulkar made his debut for the Indian team in 1989 while Kambli took a couple of years more to get the India cap. Kambli played his first international match against Pakistan in 1991 but it took him a couple of years to make his Test debut against England in 1993.

While Tendulkar played for India for 24 years, Kambli’s career came to an abrupt end in the year 2000.