How a Shift to Auckland Helped Kyle Jamieson Shake Off Negativity

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has revealed that he was dealing with negativity while in Canterbury and then a shift to Auckland changed his mindset which in turn put his career on upward trajectory that saw him making international debut earlier this month.

The 6’8″ tall pacer has also been included in New Zealand’s 13-man Test squad for the two-match India series and in all likeliness could make his red-ball debut for the Kiwis as well. But the journey hasn’t been a smooth one for Jamieson whose struggle with negativity often reflected on his aggressive behaviour on the field.

“I’m a pretty fiery character on the field,” Jamieson told stuff.co.nz. “On the field I’m pretty aggressive. I think it came out in ways I necessarily didn’t like. I would sort of do it and then post-game be like, ‘What did I do that for?'”

He added, “There was a bit of negativity surrounding myself and that environment and that was coming out in my behaviour on the field.”

After spending six seasons in Canterbury, Jamieson moved to Auckland and has it has paid off. “It’s certainly paid off for me and I’m very happy at the moment. It’s been massive for my game and long may it continue,” the 25-year-old said.

Jamieson scored 25 quick runs and took 2/42 on ODI debut, a performance that earned him the man-of-the-match award too. “I’m really enjoying my cricket, which is probably something I couldn’t say a couple of years ago,” he said.

He continued, “I was going through a bit of stuff off the field. Just the chance to come in with this group and turn up and learn everyday – try and better myself as a cricketer – was something that was too hard to turn down, so look, it’s been massive for my game.