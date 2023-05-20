How Can CSK Finish In Top 2 Of IPL 2023 Points Table After Win Over Delhi Capitals?

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 78 runs to march in IPL 2023 playoffs. They will, however, be eyeing a top-2 finish which will set them up against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. CSK need LSG to lose to end up in the top 2.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings became the second team to secure the IPL 2023 playoff qualification after they defeated Delhi Capitals by 78 runs. CSK were at the top of their game and outclassed DC in all departments of the game. Batting first after winning the toss, magnificent knocks by Ruturaj Gaikwad (79), and Devon Conway (87) helped CSK to a massive 223-3. Delhi Capitals needed a strong start to have any hopes of pulling off a massive upset but CSK bowlers didn't give them a sniff as the team could only manage in 146-9 20 overs. Only skipper David Warner could resist CSK bowlers and scored 84 in 58 balls.

CSK have qualified for the playoffs but the MS Dhoni-led side will be eyeing the top 2 spot in the points table. Gujarat Titans have already cemented their place as the top-ranked team and they will face the second-ranked team in Chennai in Qualifier 1. The winner of the match will march into the final while the loser will face the winner of Eliminator. Playing at home will be a big advantage to CSK if they manage to finish in the top 2.