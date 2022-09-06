Dubai: Sri Lanka defeated India by five wickets to dent their hopes for a place in Asia Cup final. Having lost to Pakistan in their opening game, India needed a win against Sri Lanka to stay alive. They did bat well and posted a strong 181 but brilliant knocks by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis and cameo by Dasun Shanaka took the hosts over the line.

Meanwhile, India has not been officially knocked out of the final race and there is still a grim chance that the Men in Blue can play the final. Sri Lanka have already qualified for the final so there is only slot left. Pakistan and Afghanistan have a win each thus both teams need to lose their remaining games for India to stand a chance.

For India to qualify, they need to beat Afghanistan and hope that Afghanistan beat Pakistan but lose to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, on the other hand, need to lose to Sri Lanka along with Afghanistan. This will out India, Afghanistan and Pakistan with one win each and the team with better net run rate will qualify