How Can RCB Finish In Top 2 And Play Gujarat Titans In Qualifier 1?

RCB will need to win their remaining two games and hope that LSG and CSK lose their final game. They will also need MI to lose their last game.

Updated: May 18, 2023 8:04 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Hyderabad: RCB are playing against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. RCB have won the toss and opted to bowl. The decision to bowl first surprised many as four of the six matches played here in IPL 2023 have been won by teams batting first. Faf du Plessis cited dew as the main reason to bowl first. "We are gonna have a bowl. The last two nights we have had some dew. Good surface but touch on the slower side," said Du Plessis at the toss.

The IPL 2023 points table is clustered as multiple teams are in the playoff race. Only Gujarat Titans have qualified and have also cemented their place in Qualifier 1. CSK and LSG have 15 points and need wins in their final game to qualify.

If RCB lose to SRH, CSK and LSG will qualify. Even though RCB won't be out of the tournament, they will need Mumbai Indians to lose their final game and hope that their net run rate is better than MI. PBKS, RR, KKR can reach 14 points in their win their final games so RCB will hope that they lose their final games as well.

For RCB to qualify in the top 2 of the points table, they will need to win both their remaining games which will take them to 16 points. RCB will also need LSG and CSK to lose their final game. RCB will then need MI to lose their final game which will stop the Rohit Sharma-led side at 14 points and RCB will qualify as the second-ranked team, with LSG and CSK to follow as the third and fourth-ranked teams.

SRH vs RCB Match 65 Playing 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

