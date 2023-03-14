How Can RCB Qualify For WPL Playoffs? All Scenarios Explained

RCB are yet to register a win in WPL in five outings.

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana's RCB is going through a miserable run in the Women's Premier League. The team has lost their first five games to put their campaign in jeopardy. The lack of runs from Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Divine at the top has hurt the team badly. Ellyse Perry has played a few good knocks but has lacked support from the other end. The bowling has also been ordinary from the RCB bowlers with pacers Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh Thakur failing to make an impact. Smriti Mandhana's RCB is going through a miserable run in the Women's Premier League. The team has lost their first five games to put their campaign in jeopardy. The lack of runs from Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Divine at the top has hurt the team badly. Ellyse Perry has played a few good knocks but has lacked support from the other end. The bowling has also been ordinary from the RCB bowlers with pacers Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh Thakur failing to make an impact.

Having lost the first four games comprehensively, RCB was far better against Delhi Capitals and took the game into the final overs before cameos by Alice Capsey and Jess Jonassen took Delhi home in chase of 151. Meanwhile, RCB's chances of reaching the playoffs look grim after back-to-back losses. The Mandhana-led team is the only side yet to register a win in the tournament.

For RCB to qualify, they would need UP Warriorz to lose all their remaining games. They would also want Gujarat Giants to not win more than one game. Needless to say that RCB need to win all their coming games to stand a chance. However, consecutive losses have dented RCB's run rate as well thus they need to register big wins in their remaining games to stand a chance.

Notably, unlike the men's IPL, only three teams will qualify for the playoffs in WPL. The team that finishes first in the league stage will directly qualify for the final while the second and third-ranked teams will face in the Eliminator.