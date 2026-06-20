How can Virat Kohli make his return for the ODI series against England?

Team India is all set to play their next ODI series against England as they are currently heading to Afghanistan, which they have made one-sided. The third match of the series is being played between both teams at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

How could Virat Kohli return for the England ODI series?

Winning this match will help team India to move forward in the journey to the ODI World Cup 2027 as in their next ODI series. Since the beginning of the series, Team India have maintained their dominance and won the two matches.

However, this series has been intense and exciting, but there was no Virat Kohli in the series that grabbed everyone’s attention about his return to the format for the Indian team as the fans are willing to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

They are eager to see him play against England in the ODI series. So, here are the chances of his availability against England. To play against England in the ODI series. Virat Kohli needs to clear a fitness test, for which he will undergo on June 26 in the UK.

Also Read: Harshit Rana breaks silence on MISSING India’s World Cup triumph after five-month injury nightmare

Virat Kohli’s crucial contribution to RCB’s second title triumph

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli showcased a brilliant batting performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as he helped to win the second consecutive title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second title in the Indian Premier League (IPL), they have been playing since the beginning of the tournament. In this year’s edition, Virat Kohli played a crucial role with an impressive batting performance in the tournament.

Speaking about his stats for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Kohli has played 16 matches and scored 675 runs at a strike rate of 165.84. His highest innings came against Gujarat Titans by 75 runs.

Not only this, he achieved a brilliant milestone in this year’s edition as well. He became the first player in IPL history to score 600+ runs in four consecutive seasons.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh opens up on brutal heat challenge ahead of Chennai ODI, says ‘It took a…