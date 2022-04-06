<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed helped RCB over the line against RR on Tuesday in a game that went down to the wire at the Wankhede stadium. RCB, who are yet to win the IPL title, were over the moon with the nerve-wreaking win. Following the win, RCB players sang a special song in the dressing room to celebrate the win. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here is a little excerpt of the song:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><em>The pants are red, the short is blue, </em> <p></p> <p></p><em>The golden lion shining through. </em> <p></p> <p></p><em>We are RCB, we are playing bold, </em> <p></p> <p></p><em>Go to the final on our own. </em> <p></p> <p></p><em>A finer kit you will never see, </em> <p></p> <p></p><em>A finer team there will never be. </em> <p></p> <p></p><em>Those other teams don not bother me, </em> <p></p> <p></p><em>From RCB I am proud to be, </em> <p></p> <p></p><em>A finer kit you will never see. </em> <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">RR v RCB: Dressing Room Celebrations</p> <p></p>A special victory song, appreciation for DK &amp; Shahbaz, a happy captain &amp; his confident troop - we bring to you all the reactions from the dressing room after RCB's nail-biting win against RR, on Game Day.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%E0%B2%A8%E0%B2%AE%E0%B3%8D%E0%B2%AERCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># RCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/R5ne8BCBsa">pic.twitter.com/R5ne8BCBsa</a> <p></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1511546739303624704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>