How I.S. Bindra transformed Indian cricket: 1987 World Cup to historic media rights case

How I.S. Bindra transformed Indian cricket: The 1987 World Cup into a historic media rights case. Take a look and find out in this news.

Inderjit Singh Bindra is one of the greatest humans. Who played the biggest role in shaping Indian cricket? He was the pillar of Indian cricket as his hard work and dedication behind the field or camera set some new standards and also took the level of cricket globally. However, as a former BCCI president, he helped the Board of Control for Cricket in India to become strong and powerful. But the saddest part is, on January 25, 2026, the cricket world got the biggest shock when Bindra passed away at the age of 84.

However, many stars and legendary players expressed their feelings and connections with Inderjit Singh Bindra. Most of the players also shared their hard work behind the scenes to make BCCI the biggest Board. He is one of the biggest of the BCCI’s success. Inderjit Singh Bindra was also long-time Punjab Cricket Association chief.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

1. Bringing the 1987 World Cup to India

Before 1987, the Cricket World Cup was always held in England. However, former BCCI president Inderjit Singh Bindra played a vital role along with N.K.P Salve and Jagmohan Dalmiya as their hard work and dedication helped to bring the tournament out of England for the first time.

However, his next step was one of the greatest plans as India and their arch-rival Pakistan hosted the 1987 World Cup together. The tournament was a big success and showed that countries in the Indian subcontinent could organise major international cricket events very well. Because of this, the main power in world cricket started shifting from England to South Asia.

The 1987 World Cup made cricket even more popular in India. It also helped improve stadiums and facilities and opened the door for future big tournaments like the 1996 World Cup.

2. BCCIâ€™s Landmark Media Rights Case

One of the biggest contribution from the former BCCI president Inderjit Singh Bindra was ending Doordarshanâ€™s control over cricket broadcasts in India.

Earlier, Doordarshan showed cricket matches on TV but paid very little or no money to the BCCI. Because of this, Indian cricket was not earning much from television. However, Inderjit Singh Bindra believed this was unfair and said that the BCCI should own and sell the TV rights.

However, Inderjit Singh Bindra raised his voice and the issue went to the Supreme Court. The court decided that the rights to broadcast matches belong to the organiser, which was the BCCI, and not to the government channel.

After this decision, the BCCI started selling TV rights to private and foreign channels. This brought a lot of money into Indian cricket and helped the BCCI become one of the richest and most powerful cricket boards in the world.

TRENDING NOW

3. Growth of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) under I.S Bindra

Inderjit Singh played an important role in the Indian cricket and his contribution to the growth of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not expressed in words. However, speaking about his contribution to the Punjab Cricket is his biggest achievement. Under his leadership, the Mohali stadium was constructed.

However, Inderjit Singh Bindra’s hard work and passion makes the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) an international venue. It hosted many international matches, including World Cup and Test matches.