Oval: With just one spinner to bowl out England on the final day on a pitch that was not assisting the bowlers, is no mean feat. India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the one who came up with the goods after lunch with a fiery spell where he picked up two wickets and tilted the balance of the game. Bumrah’s two wickets in two overs of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow changed the course of the match.

After the game, India captain Virat Kohli, who was mightily impressed by his premier pacer hailed him and revealed how Bumrah convinced him to give the ball. “The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief. As soon as the ball started reversing, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets. 27 runs off 22 overs on this kind of pitch, a huge effort,” Kohli said after the match.

Bumrah picked 2/67 in the first essay, dismissing openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns, and finished with 2/27 in the second.

He also became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 wickets in the longest format of the game. Bumrah achieved the feat in the fourth Test against England when he removed Ollie Pope for 2 in the second session of the final day. With Pope’s wicket, Bumrah broke former Indian skipper Kapil Dev had taken 25 Tests to reach 100 wickets while Bumrah achieved the milestone in his 24th game.