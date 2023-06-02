Advertisement

How Josh Tongue's Debut In ENG vs IRE Test Helped Family Friend Win 14 Year Old £50,000 Bet

Josh Tongue's debut for England against Ireland helped a family friend win 50,000 bet.

How Josh Tongue's Debut In ENG vs IRE Test Helped Family Friend Win 14 Year Old £50,000 Bet
Updated: June 2, 2023 10:10 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

London: Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue on Thursday made his England Test debut against Ireland at the Lord's and helped earn a whopping 50,000 pounds to a family friend -- Tim Piper -- who placed an unlikely bet 14 years ago.

Tongue was drafted into England's squad as injury cover for James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, having impressed for the England Lions when they toured Sri Lanka last weekend.

The 25-year-old was a surprise pick for the Ireland Test, having been selected ahead of veteran Chris Woakes.

Piper, who played cricket with Tongue's father Phil at their local club Redditch, is set for a huge payout after placing 100 pounds on him to play Test cricket for England when he was just 11 at odds of 500-1.

"I've kept the bet slip in a cupboard all these years. I just thought to myself 'it must be worth 100'. If he doesn't make it, he'd make us proud anyway. This is just a bonus for him to get in the Test team," Piper told BBC Sport.

Piper first saw Tongue in action when he joined his father at Redditch Cricket Club as a child, but it was not as a seamer that he impressed Piper.

"It was amazing. There was this little kid who bowled leg-spin, googlies and top-spinners. It was like Shane Warne," he added.

(With Inputs From IANS)

Also Read

More News ›
How Josh Tongue's Debut In ENG vs IRE Test Helped Family Friend Win 14 Year Old £50,000 Bet
Anatomy of cricket: An XI of human body parts
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Lord's, London

Live Score-England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs AFG 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and U...

WTC Final: Ishan Kishan Or Wriddhiman Saha? Ravi Shastri Solves India's Wicketkeeper Conundrum With Stunning Solution

WTC Final: Ishan Kishan Or Wriddhiman Saha? Ravi Shastri Sol...

Disney Star Delivers Highest-Ever Ratings For IPL 2023 Playoffs

Disney Star Delivers Highest-Ever Ratings For IPL 2023 Playo...

MS Dhoni Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery In Mumbai

MS Dhoni Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery In Mumbai...

Advertisement