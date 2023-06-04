How 'King Kohli' Helped Bengaluru Police To Track Down Murderers?

Virat Kohli is known for his cricketing talent but this is how he helped Police catch murderers

New Delhi: It is not often that former India captain Virat Kohli is involved in the arrest of murderers on the run. However, the star batter was indirectly involved in the recent Bengaluru arrest of the murderers of an 82-year-old woman.

'King Kohli' written on an autorickshaw assisted police to track down the killers of Kamala N Rao, whose body was found in the Mahalakshmipuram region of the city. Police authorities said that the incident occurred on May 27.

The investigating officers identified three men, Siddaraju C M, R Ashok, and C Anjanamurthy as the accused, every one of whom was captured on Friday. According to senior police officer Shiva Prakash Devaraju, the three had planned to kill the woman in an attempt to pay back their debts.

"Ashok visited Kamala's house for plumbing works and noticed that she was living alone. Her husband had passed away last October. A few days ago, he revealed it to the other accused at a bar. Siddaraju then agreed to rob Kamala's gold ornaments to repay their debts," a police source told The Indian Express.

According to the report, on the 27th, the accused moved around Anjanamurthy's home by removing the number plate from her autorickshaw that read "King Kohli." The accused hired a second rickshaw that evening to pretend to rent a garage space from the victim.

"We took the visuals near Kamala's residence and noticed an autorickshaw doing several rounds on the same road during the morning. We found that the autorickshaw had the words 'King Kohli', but no registration number," an official said.

"We then followed its movements earlier that morning and CCTV footage showed Anjanamurthy removing the vehicle's number plate. Soon, we found the autorickshaw's registration number, and the arrests were made based on it. The words 'King Kohli' helped us zero in on the vehicle," the officer added.