Advertisement

How 'King Kohli' Helped Bengaluru Police To Track Down Murderers?

Virat Kohli is known for his cricketing talent but this is how he helped Police catch murderers

How 'King Kohli' Helped Bengaluru Police To Track Down Murderers?
Updated: June 4, 2023 2:14 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: It is not often that former India captain Virat Kohli is involved in the arrest of murderers on the run. However, the star batter was indirectly involved in the recent Bengaluru arrest of the murderers of an 82-year-old woman.

'King Kohli' written on an autorickshaw assisted police to track down the killers of Kamala N Rao, whose body was found in the Mahalakshmipuram region of the city. Police authorities said that the incident occurred on May 27.

The investigating officers identified three men, Siddaraju C M, R Ashok, and C Anjanamurthy as the accused, every one of whom was captured on Friday. According to senior police officer Shiva Prakash Devaraju, the three had planned to kill the woman in an attempt to pay back their debts.

"Ashok visited Kamala's house for plumbing works and noticed that she was living alone. Her husband had passed away last October. A few days ago, he revealed it to the other accused at a bar. Siddaraju then agreed to rob Kamala's gold ornaments to repay their debts," a police source told The Indian Express.

According to the report, on the 27th, the accused moved around Anjanamurthy's home by removing the number plate from her autorickshaw that read "King Kohli." The accused hired a second rickshaw that evening to pretend to rent a garage space from the victim.

"We took the visuals near Kamala's residence and noticed an autorickshaw doing several rounds on the same road during the morning. We found that the autorickshaw had the words 'King Kohli', but no registration number," an official said.

"We then followed its movements earlier that morning and CCTV footage showed Anjanamurthy removing the vehicle's number plate. Soon, we found the autorickshaw's registration number, and the arrests were made based on it. The words 'King Kohli' helped us zero in on the vehicle," the officer added.

Virat Kohli Prepares For WTC Final Challenge

Team India will take on Australia at the Kennington Oval in the WTC Final starting on June 7. Virat Kohli along with the rest of the Indian team is in the UK preparing for the mega clash. The winner of this match will receive the ICC Test Mace.

Also Read

More News ›
How 'King Kohli' Helped Bengaluru Police To Track Down Murderers?
Virat Kohli Fan Who Trolled Babar Azam Beaten During FA Cup Final Between Manchester City And Manchester United
Calmess He Has Is So Evident: Cameron Green Praises His MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Ahead Of WTC Final 2023
'Unfair To Compare Shubman Gill With Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli': Gary Kirsten
Greg Chappell Makes Massive Virat Kohli Prediction For WTC Final vs Australia
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs AFG 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and U...

Virat Kohli Fan Who Trolled Babar Azam Beaten During FA Cup Final Between Manchester City And Manchester United

Virat Kohli Fan Who Trolled Babar Azam Beaten During FA Cup ...

Live Score Greece vs Bulgaria T10 Tri Series June 4: Latest Update

Live Score Greece vs Bulgaria T10 Tri Series June 4: Latest ...

Kennington Oval Test Records, Stats Ahead Of India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final: All You Need To Know

Kennington Oval Test Records, Stats Ahead Of India vs Austra...

LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI SCORE: Nissanka Departs, Nabi Gets Breakthrough

LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI SCORE: Nissanka Depart...

Advertisement