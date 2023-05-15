How KKR's Win Spice Up IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Race - All Possible Scenarios EXPLAINED

KKR beat CSK by six wickets in Match No. 61 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday.

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders faced MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 14, Sunday. KKR captain Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh slammed fifties and helped Kolkata stay alive in the race for the playoffs with a six-wicket win over Chennai.

It was a critical match for Kolkata, as it helped them jump to No. 7 in the IPL 2023 points table. Whereas for Chennai, the situation is a bit different now as their match against Delhi Capitals is a must-win match for them on May 20, Saturday at Arun Jaitley stadium.

Currently, CSK has 15 points from 13 games and sits in the second spot on the points table. If they lose the match against DC, they will fail to qualify for the playoffs.

Out of 10 teams, 9 are still in the race of qualifying for playoffs except Delhi Capitals. Here is how they can qualify after KKR's win over CSK

Gujarat Titans: Only one win in the last two matches will be enough for GT to qualify, but if they manage to win both games, they will end up in the top 2. On the other hand, if they fail to win even a single game, they still have chances to qualify, provided CSK, MI, LSG, RCB, or PBKS don't win all of their remaining matches.

Mumbai Indians: MI has two games remaining against LSG and SRH, if they win both the games they will not only advance for the playoffs but also secure their place in the top 2. If they lose one match, they will have to hope that RCB, LSG, and PBKS also lose one of their last two matches.

Lucknow Super Giants: LSG has two matches remaining, and both matches are must-win games for them to qualify for the playoffs. If they lose even one of the games, then they will get knocked out of the competition as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB need to win both the remaining matches and along with that they have to hope that GT, CSK, MI, and LSG fail to secure 16 points.

Rajasthan Royals: RR has to beat Punjab Kings in their last match, but they have to hope that LSG, RCB, and PBKS suffer defeat in all their remaining matches to qualify.

Kolkata Knight Riders: They can qualify only if they beat Lucknow by a big margin in their last game, not only that, they have to hope that LSG loses against Mumbai. In addition, RCB suffers defeats to SRH and GT, PBKS suffers a loss to DC, and the PBKS-RR game is called off. In this case, KKR would have 14 points, LSG, PBKS, and RR would each have 13, and RCB would still have 12.

Punjab Kings: The only scenario PBKs can advance is if they beat both DC and RR by a big margin in their next game whereas LSG and RCB lose in at least one of their last two matches.