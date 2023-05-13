How MI's Win Over GT Hurt Others Chances Of Reaching IPL 2023 Playoffs

Here's how MI's win has impacted the chances of the bottom five teams.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 27 runs on Friday (May 12) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After a rough start in the Indian Premier League 2023 season MI finally found their mojo back. By securing a win over GT, MI significantly increased their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The five-time champions are currently in third place in the IPL 2023 points table with 14 points after 12 games played. But with GT's defeat, MI has impacted the chances of the bottom five teams to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2023. Currently, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals are the five teams that are at the bottom of the points table.

Here's how MI's win has impacted the chances of the bottom five teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Currently RCB sits in sixth position of IPL 2023 points table with 10 points from 11 matches. They can earn a maximum 16 points even if they win the remaining three matches. But even after 16 points, it is not sure if they can secure a place in the playoffs as the other 4 teams, GT, CSK, LSG and MI can all achieve atleast 17 points, which will eliminate their chance.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR has 10 points from 12 matches, they can reach maximum total of 14 points but MI, GT and CSK are already ahead with 14, 16 and 15 points respectively. Their chances of reaching the eliminators will only survive if they win last two matches and hope that RCB, LSG, RR, SRH, PBKS, and DC fail to achieve 14 points.

Punjab Kings

PBKS also has 10 points from 11 matches, Punjab also has to win the remaining three matches, but with that, they have to hope that the other teams fail to achieve 17 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

With only 8 points from 10 matches, SRH sits in the 9th position of the points table. Even if they win all the remaining matches, they can still reach 16 points. Their only chances of reaching the playoffs are if GT, CSK, MI, and LSG don't win all their remaining matches.

Delhi Capitals