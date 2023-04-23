How Mission Sustainability Is RCB’s Top Agenda Via Its Green Initiatives

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the world's first carbon neutral team in 2012.

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore became the world's first carbon neutral team in 2012. The team has been championing sustainable living and enhancing its green Initiatives year on year with a vision to engage fans with a purpose, ensuring a holistic approach to various carbon neutral fan engagement models and initiatives.

Here is a roll down to some of the key green initiatives that RCB, as a premier green sports team in the world, are encouraging to create a strong awareness and eco-friendly footprint.

1) Green Game

RCB has announced the home game on April 23 as this season's "Green Game". RCB's commitment towards the green initiative began in 2011 when they played their first Green Game to create awareness about the importance of environmental conservation. The Green Game demonstrates RCB's commitment to drive awareness, action and more so their commitment towards sustainability and green living. During the Green Game that happens in every IPL edition, RCB players wear a special green jersey as a gesture to spread awareness towards the cause. With millions across the world watching them take pledge as a team, RCB bring out their bold gesture highlighting the importance and strong fan engagement with a purpose.

2. Green Jersey

The Green Jerseys that players wear for the Green Game are made of 100 % recycled waste utilising the waste collected at the stadium. The jersey, made by team's official kit partner PUMA, gives a cool and comfortable feeling while showing off the dedication and commitment towards Go Green initiative. Each stitch is a match to signify the 12th Man (RCB fan) phenomena and the kit, too, is an iconic collector's piece for the fans. This year's green kit is already sold out and that shows the bold view that RCB fans have about sustainability.

3) Green Army

Green Army is a one-of-its-kind initiative by RCB to encourage the 12th Man Army (RCB fan clan) to pledge for green initiatives and implement sustainable living in their day to day lives.

This uniquely fan-driven army works closely with RCB's green initiative partners to keep the M Chinnaswamy Stadium clean. RCB's purpose-driven fan engagement has encouraged innumerable fans to switch to electric vehicles, adopting solar water heaters, endorse carpooling to office among many other transformations that this green army has brought to their daily lives. In the 2014-15 season alone, 1000-plus RCB fans had pledged to use solar water heaters resulting in a reduction of ~2100 MT of CO2. RCB also has created a digital green pledge forum on their official website for fans to come together and take a pledge as commitment towards greener and more conscious living. This is to enable focus on pressing issues around the initiatives of sustainability and on-ground implementation of programmes and measuring the green impact.

4) Green Stadium

An estimated eight tons of waste is generated including dry waste, food waste, and other recyclables after every home game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The green army ensures the cleaning of the stadium after the matches and the waste is segregated and disposed in a sustainable manner through an authorised bio-mechanisation plant at Materials Recovery Facility, Jigani and an authorised plant for composting in the city. The recyclable wastes are then processed into clothing, paper and stationery. A total of 1422 solar panels were installed in the stadium between 2014-15 which have the ability to produce an overall capacity of 400KW of energy thus transforming M. Chinnaswamy stadium into a green stadium

5) Green School

To inspire future generations for conscious living, RCB aim to drive green initiatives to the schools of Bangalore, by incentivising schools and students, who serve as sustainability role models for the community at large. RCB will be enabling 200 schools across Bangalore as RCB Green Schools and certify them provided each of the schools meet the set criteria. As part of the initiatives to become RCB Green Schools, the schools need to include the presence of separate dustbins for wet and dry waste, composting pit, establishment of green student clubs, etc. Model students (green warriors) from the top schools will join the Green Army during the Green Game at Chinnaswamy Stadium from the next year.

6) Green Lakes