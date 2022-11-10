Adelaide: India have posted a healthy score of 168-6 in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England. India were in trouble for the most part of first inning and England bowlers choked the team for runs. However, a blazing knock of 63 by 33 by Hardik Pandya helped India post a decent total on the board. Virat Kohli also scored his fourth half-century in the tournament and played a significant role in taking India to a respectable total.

The Pandya-Kohli duo helped India score 68 runs in the final six overs. Hardik struggled initially but soon picked up to demolish the English bowling lineup. Pandya hit five sixes in his knock to lit up Adelaide Oval.

Meanwhile, Pandya was seen batting with the curved bat in the match. Interestingly, it was MS Dhoni who advised Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant to use curved bat in the death overs. The curved bats allow the batters to hit in all directions with ease.

“These bats are ordered specially for shorter formats. The players claim that it helps them access all directions of the ground while shot-making. A bat with a flat bottom prompts a relatively closed stance whereas the round-bottomed bat enables them to have a more open stance that helps them to manoeuvre the bat easily from the word go,” managing director of sports equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) told TOI.

Meanwhile, the match is beautifully set up. The Indian bowling has done well in the tournament and if they can restrict England under the target, it will set up a blockbuster IND vs PAK T20 World Cup fina.

.