Birmingham: The Indian women’s Lawn Bowls team on Monday created history by reaching the final of the Women’s Lawn Bowls event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after a stunning win over New Zealand in the semi-finals. The win over New Zealand has assured team India of a Silver medal in the event. The win over New Zealand was special as India have never won a medal in the sport and now they have a guaranteed Silver medal. Also, beating a team that has 40 medals in the sport is a massive confidence booster going into the final.

The Indian team, comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani started the match with a 0-5 trail but pulled off a stunning comeback to win the match 16-13 against New Zealand.

The leader of the pack, Lovely Choubey, a constable in Jharkhand Police, was elated after reaching the final and said that a medal in the event will help them popularize the sport in India. “This is as big as the Olympics for us since lawn bowls are not part of the Summer Games. We lost the medal by one point four years ago but this time we have made up for that by making history. I hope this effort gives us some recognition,” Lovely, who is featuring in her third CWG,” she told PTI.

Lovely also revealed that former India captain MS Dhoni has great knowledge about the Lawn Bowls and he often meets the Lawn Bowls team when he is in Ranchi, adding that they often discuss about the sport “Dhoni sir knows our coach in Ranchi and has come to see us at the greens twice over the years. We have a Dewri Mata temple closeby, when he goes there he comes to see us as well. We had a chat about the sport as well. He said whenever he is in Australia he goes to play Lawn Bowls,” revealed Lovely. Well, the Indian Lawn Bowls team must have got some valuable tips from MS Dhoni on how to perform on an international stage and the results are clearly visible now. If India wins a gold here, MS Dhoni will also deserve a small credit. His inputs will be valuable during the pressure of the final.

Coming back to the Commonwealth Games 2022, India will now play South Africa in the summit clash for the gold medal.