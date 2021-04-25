Ravindra Jadeja who is coming into competitive cricket after a layoff felt the heat physically by the time the last over of the Chennai Super Kings innings arrived. The star CSK all-rounder spill the beans on how MS Dhoni helped him hit those five sixes in the last over off Harshal Patel at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Jadeja revealed that Dhoni told him that Harshal would look to bowl outside the off-stump.

“I was looking to hit hard in the last over, Mahi bhai told me he (Harshal) will be bowling somewhere outside the off-stump and I was ready for that,” he said at the presentation.

A modest Jadeja – who was named the man of the match – said he was ‘lucky’ to have connected the balls from the middle of the bat.

“Luckily I connected with everything and we managed to reach 191, which was crucial over from our side. I knew I had to score some runs if I do get on strike,” he added.