Time and again, former India skipper MS Dhoni has helped, advised, and inspired cricketers of all generations. The tactical genius has now devised a new practice method at the CSK training session ahead of the IPL season. The training helps players adapt to match situations quickly. Young Ruturaj Gaikwad – who was the silver lining for CSK from the last season – admitted that Dhoni’s unique training regime has helped him understand his game better.

Gaikwad reveals during the training session, he was asked to score 60 runs in six overs. For example, another player being asked to rebuild an innings with two wickets down for a low score. Gaikwad believes, this increases their match awareness and could prove to be the difference in a tournament like the IPL.

“Last week was all about having a little bit feel of how is it in the match, match simulations. What we are practicing in the nets, is it going in the right direction or is it clearing the rope, or is it getting through the gaps. So, the idea behind the match-simulation was this thing. Our captain suggested this,” he said.

CSK took to Twitter and shared the video to give fans a glimpse of Gaikwad speaking about the new training session:

#SummerOf2021! EP 2️⃣ – Anbuden Diaries brings the Pride's strategic preparations in upping their concentration and intensity levels.

“We had match-simulations, having six overs, targetting sixty, or sometimes you are two wickets down and you have to build up from there,” Ruturaj added.

CSK would play their tournament opener against Delhi Capitals on April 10.

CSK Squad IPL 2021

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma, and Cheteshwar Pujara.