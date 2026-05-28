How much money does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get in IPL auction? Former Indian star reveals

Young Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Wednesday. The youngster smashed a blazing half-century in just 16 balls and entertained fans with his fearless batting.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Chris Gayle’s six-hitting record in IPL 2026

During his explosive innings, Sooryavanshi also created history by going past Chris Gayleâ€™s record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. Before the match, he had already hit 53 sixes and needed only a few more to break Gayleâ€™s long-standing record of 59 maximums.

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Watching his powerful batting, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was doing commentary, jokingly asked Virender Sehwag how much money teams would spend if the teenager entered the IPL auction.

Without taking much time, Virender Sehwag said he would happily spend Rs. 30 crore on the young batter if he came into the IPL auction. Hearing this, former India batter Aakash Chopra also joined the conversation and said he would be ready to offer the same amount as well.

However, Sooryavanshiâ€™s brilliant innings finally came to an end at 97 runs off just 29 balls. He missed his century by only three runs and also fell short of breaking Chris Gayleâ€™s record for the fastest hundred in IPL history, which came in 30 balls.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi likely to play for India A-after impressive IPL 2026 season

The excitement around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is growing rapidly after his brilliant performances in IPL 2026. Many cricket fans and experts now believe the 15-year-old youngster is ready to take bigger steps in his career and could soon play at the highest level for India.

Fans may not have to wait too long to see him in Indian colours, as the young batter is expected to play for India-A next month in a tri-series in Sri Lanka under the captaincy of Tilak Varma. Sooryavanshi has impressed everyone this season by scoring 583 runs in the IPL.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal also praised the teenager and called him a â€œspecial talent.â€ He said that with the right support from the BCCI and Rajasthan Royals, the youngster can improve even more and achieve great success in the future.

“I feel the BCCI and the franchise would need to handhold him in terms of showing him the right way so that his temperament stays intact. Because sport is not only about physical skill, it is also about mental toughness,” Dhumal told The Times of India ahead of the IPL Eliminator between RR and SRH.

“And definitely, we will do our bit to make sure that the kind of skill set he has allows him to perform for India for many, many years to come.“