New Delhi: With Rohit Sharma set to miss the first Test match against Bangladesh starting December 14, 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif reckons that regular India captain’s injury would mean, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill will open for the visitors and selecting the top order for the Test match would become that much easier for head coach Rahul Dravid.

“If Rohit was there, they would have struggled to pick the top two because Shubman Gill is there and KL Rahul is there. Now that Rohit Sharma is not there, we are sorted, then we can have GIll and Rahul opening for the first Test. No.3 will be Pujara, four will be Virat Kohli, five Shreyas Iyer, six Rishabh Pant and then five bowlers with Ashwin and the others coming in. Since Rohit is not there, selection will become a bit easier for Dravid,” said Kaif while talking to the media organised by Sony Sports Network ahead of the first Test match.

Talking about Rohit’s captaincy, Kaif feels that the 35-year-old has done more than a decent job while leading the team but much like Virat Kohli doesn’t have any ICC trophies to show for his efforts, adding it is still early days to judge his captaincy.

“Rohit has done well since he became captain. Apart from the big multi-nation events like Asia Cup and World Cup. It was the same with Virat. When he was the captain, he was winning all bilaterals so when Rohit became captain people thought we need to win ICC events as there were no trophies. That’s why people are disappointed. But overall, his record is good. In the World Cup, we won four matches. There are ups and downs. South Africa lost to the Netherlands. England lost to Ireland. India played well, apart from one bad game against England. Rohit is a good captain. Still, early days for us to judge how he has done,” Kaif further added.

India will take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting on Wednesday. It is a must-win series for India, considering they can only afford to lose one Test match out of the six remaining in order to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Australia will also be touring India to play a four-match Test series early next year.