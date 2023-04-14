Rinku's performance fever is still not over, as the KKR official media handles shared a video on Friday- "3 steps to becoming Rinku Singh", captioning it "Roses are red, Sky is blue, Finish like Rinku, You can do it too".

New Delhi: KKR batter Rinku Singh is at an all-time high after his scintillating performance against the Gujarat Titans in the last match, in which he hit five back-to-back sixes and led his side to victory against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans.

In the exciting video, the first step he mentioned is to have a good bond with his team's skipper, i.e. Nitish Rana, who leads the Knight Riders without their regular captain Shreyas Iyer. The second step he mentioned is to train hard; the third and most important is "performance".

The video is getting a lot of love and support on various social media platforms.

Coming from a humble background, the 25-year old batter has endured many hardships to reach this spot. Hailing from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, he represents UP in domestic cricket.

His phenomenal batting against the Gujarat Titans and his extraordinary five sixes has brought him a lot of praise, as the cricket fanatics can not stop praising him.

Rinku's IPL career began in 2017 when he was roped in by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). But in 2018, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for 80 lakhs INR in the 2018 IPL auction. He was ruled out of the IPL 2021 due to a knee injury, but despite that, KKR still showed faith in him and bagged him again in the IPL 2022 auction.

The two-time IPL champions will be locking horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad, today at their home ground- Eden Gardens and all eyes will be on him to perform the miracle the way he did in the last match.