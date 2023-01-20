How To Book Tickets For IPL 2023 Online, Paytm And BookMyShow?

New Delhi: The IPL 2023 is all set to commence in March 2023 and run till May. IPL 2022 saw surprise winners in Gujarat Titans who defeated Rajasthan Royals to win the title in their maiden season. This year IPL will be back in the home and away format and promises to deliver another breathtaking show. IPL 2023 Tickets Booking Online IPL tickets can be purchased from multiple authorized vendors. Vendors might be directly in partnership with the BCCI. The prices of the tickets vary and can range between 400 and 12000. The online bookings of the tickets are opened a few days before the matches. How To Book IPL Tickets On Book My Show The easiest way to book online tickets is via Book My Show which is also the official ticketing partner of several franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have Paytm Insiders as their booking partner while SRH also sells their ticket on Book My Show. Step 1: Visit the BookMyShow website and create your account if you do not already have one. Step 2: On the ticket booking terminal, look for the Indian Premier League banner under the sports category. Once you are in that section, choose the match and date you want to purchase tickets for. Step 3: On the navigation pane, the left bar has the option to filter the tickets by price. Click on the section you wish to view. Step 4: Choose the stand and the seats of your preference as per your preference. Step 5: Once you select the seats, it will highlight the relevant section on the layout. Step 6: Double-check your stand and the number of tickets. Step 7: Make the payment and get your ticket information in your registered email address How To Book IPL 2023 Tickets on Paytm? Step 1: First, visit the Paytm portal paytm.com or open the Paytm App on your mobile, tablet or any other device. Step 2: Sign In if you have an account, create if you don't have one. Step 3: Now visit the IPL 2023 Ticket Buy Online Section from the Paytm home page. Step 3: Select IPL 2023 Ticket Book or Buy Option. Select the one and go to the next step. Step 4: Choose the match and date for which you want to book the tickets. Step 5: As per your budget and ticket availability, select the block and the seats of your choice. Step 6: Once you select the seats, it will highlight the corresponding section on the stadium layout. Step 7: Now make the payment through Paytm Wallet or UPI or any other option as presented there.