IND vs SA: Only A Few Tickets Left For 1st T20I, Here’s How To Make The Last Minute Purchase

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the series opener of the five-match T20I series in Delhi on June 9. The series will see the crowd return to the stadium at full capacity thus the demand for the tickets is unprecedented. The tickets for the second ODI in Cuttack have already been sold out while only a few are left in the 35,000-capacity Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This is the first international game in Delhi since November 2019 thus the excitement among the fans is at its peak.

Meanwhile, more than 94% of the tickets have been sold and only 500 tickets are up for grabs. People who are looking to make a last-minute purchase can buy the tickets following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Log in to the PayTM account on the app or website and select IND vs SA Tickets.

Step 2: Select The preferred seating location. There are not many seats left so you may not have a lot of options.

Step 3: Once the selection is done, proceed to make the payment. Once the payment is made and the booking is confirmed, fans will have to collect the hard copy of the ticket from the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

FAQs about IND vs SA Tickets

What is the starting price of the ticket?

The ticket prices start at Rs 850 (excluding taxes).

What is the most expensive ticket?

The Platinum Gallery near Gate No.1 of the stadium has a ticket worth INR 14K.

Do the tickets are available physically?

Fans need to visit the box office of Arun Jaitley Stadium to get their tickets from June 6.

Can I send someone else to collect tickets on my behalf?

The person coming to collect your physical tickets will need to give a copy of your e-ticket booking and Govt ID proof to collect tickets on your behalf.