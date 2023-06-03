Advertisement

Fans can get the new Indian cricket team Adidas jersey for free by participating in a raffle. The last date to sign up for the raffle is June 30.

Updated: June 3, 2023 2:01 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Adidas became the Team India kit sponsor and signed a five-year deal with the BCCI. Under the new contract, Adidas will manufacture kits across formats for Team India. The company will be the sole supplier of all match, training and travel wear for the Indian team, including the women and youth teams. The jerseys were revealed to Indian cricket fans via a video released on Instagram.

"This is our moment to present Cricket to the world with high-quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. Adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth," Neelendra Singh, GM, of Adidas India said.

Meanwhile, the ODI, Test and T20I Jersey will be available for INR 4999 on the Adidas website. The replica jersey will be available at 2999 while the ODI fan jersey will cost 999 rupees.

How To Buy Team India New Adidas Jersey For Free?

Fans who are looking to get the new jersey for free need to participate in a raffle organised by Adidas India. Here's the step-by-step process to get a Team India jersey for free.

1. Go to Adidas.co.in/Indian_cricket_team - the official website for Adidas India.

2. Scroll down and click on Enter Now tab, which is a link for the raffle.

3. Use your email id and set a password to enter the raffle.

4. Put your details and sign up for the raffle.

Make sure to file your nomination before June 2023. The results will be announced on 2 July.

How To Get Team India Adidas Jersey For Free? Step By Step Process Explained

