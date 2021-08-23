Headingley: Unlike in the 90s, Indian cricket has come a long way and is one of the cricketing powerhouses today. A lot of credit for that has to be given to India captain Virat Kohli who has made this side believe in the abilities and win overseas. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg, who has seen the rise of Kohli from close quarters feels that the team is in safe hands.

Hailing Kohli’s leadership skills, Hogg explained how the Indian captain makes life easy for newbies coming into the team.

Hogg on his YouTube channel: “Virat Kohli is leading the way perfectly. So what he is trying to do there is create a safe environment. He is allowing inclusiveness – so when newbies, come into the team, straightaway they are brought in and they’ve been told what’s expected of them on the field, on their role, the way they have to train and the way they have to perceive themselves on and off the field.”

Hogg feels Kohli gives players that clarity as he creates that environment and that helps them grow.

“There is clarity in what’s expected of the player. And if the player’s got something he wants to express to the playing group, he’s allowing an environment where those particular players are allowed to be open straightaway and share what’s on their mind.”

Having taken a 1-0 lead with a thrilling 151-run win at Lord’s, India will start firm favourites when they take on England in the third Test of the ongoing series, which starts on Wednesday, August 25.