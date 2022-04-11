Mumbai: Delhi Capitals’ swashbuckling opener David Warner celebrated his team Delhi Capital’s (DC) victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by shouting a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie ‘Uri’. Delhi beat IPL table-toppers KKR by 44 runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

The dressing room celebration was led by Warner, who had a terrible season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 following which he was dropped from the side. Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals in the IPL mega auction held in the month of February in Bengaluru and so far has had a quiet tournament this season barring his quick-fire 61 off 45 against KKR.

Delhi Capitals posted a short clip on social media, with the batter asking the team “How’s the Josh” and the team replying “High sir“, imitating the iconic scene from the Bollywood movie Uri.

The other opener, Prithvi Shaw also came to the party as he smashed 51 off 29 balls that helped DC get off to a flying start, adding 93 for the first wicket along with Warner in 8.4 overs. Delhi posted a mammoth 215 for 5 in 20 overs and won the match by 44 runs.

For KKR, only captain Shreyas Iyer made a notable contribution as the two-time champions struggled in the run-chase and were eventually bowled out for 171 in 19.4 overs.

A fantastic four-wicket haul from left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav combined with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed taking three wickets helped Delhi Capitals snap their two-match losing streak with a 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC now stand in sixth place in the points table with four points.