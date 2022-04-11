<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Delhi Capitals' swashbuckling opener <strong>David Warner</strong> celebrated his team <strong>Delhi Capital's (DC)</strong> victory over <strong>Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)</strong> by shouting a famous dialogue from the <strong>Bollywood movie 'Uri'</strong>. Delhi beat IPL table-toppers KKR by <strong>44 runs</strong> at the <strong>Brabourne Stadium</strong> on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>The dressing room celebration was led by Warner, who had a terrible season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 following which he was dropped from the side. Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals in the <strong>IPL mega auction</strong> held in the month of February in Bengaluru and so far has had a quiet tournament this season barring his quick-fire <strong>61 off 45</strong> against KKR. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi Capitals posted a short clip on social media, with the batter asking the team "<em>How's the Josh</em>" and the team replying "<em>High sir</em>", imitating the iconic scene from the Bollywood movie Uri. <p></p> <p></p>The other opener, Prithvi Shaw also came to the party as he smashed 51 off 29 balls that helped DC get off to a flying start, adding 93 for the first wicket along with Warner in 8.4 overs. Delhi posted a mammoth 215 for 5 in 20 overs and won the match by 44 runs. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yeh Hai Nayi Dilli and The Josh Is Always <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvDC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DelhiCapitals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DelhiCapitals</a> <a href="https://t.co/oPuTyrirDs">pic.twitter.com/oPuTyrirDs</a></p> <p></p> Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) <a href="https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1513183792491819009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>For KKR, only captain Shreyas Iyer made a notable contribution as the two-time champions struggled in the run-chase and were eventually bowled out for 171 in 19.4 overs. <p></p> <p></p>A fantastic four-wicket haul from left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav combined with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed taking three wickets helped Delhi Capitals snap their two-match losing streak with a 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. <p></p> <p></p>DC now stand in sixth place in the points table with four points.