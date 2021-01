HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Indian Women’s Other T20 Match 3 January 5, 2021 9:45 AM IST

HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Indian Women’s Other T20 Ma

HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Herons Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Women's Other T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HRN-W vs KNI-W in Bengaluru: In the third match of the Indian Women's Other T20, Herons Sports will take the field against Kini RR Sports.

TOSS: The Indian Women’s Other T20 match toss between Herons Sports and Kini RR Sports will take place at 9:15 AM IST.

Time: 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengaluru

HRN-W vs KNI-W My Dream11 Team

Divya Gnanananda (captain), Nuzhat Parween (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Shubha Sathish, Minu Mani, Prathyusha Challuru, Arundhati Reddy, S Akshaya, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav

HRN-W vs KNI-W Squads

Heron Sports: Divya Gnanananda, Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni, Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

Kini RR Sports: Prathyusha Challuru, Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Pragna Kishore Babu, Sowmya Verma, Architha Bhandary, Mithila Vinod, Disha Mohan, Debasmita Dutta, Shloka Kishore Babu, Tejaswani B G

