HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng Semi-Final Live Stream – Indonesia Open Badminton 2022 Updates and Where to Watch Online LIVE

Jakarta, Indonesia: India’s HS Prannoy continued his impressive run as he sailed into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over world number 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark on Friday. A little over a month after his heroic win over Gemke in the decisive fifth rubber against Denmark which ensured India’s entry into the Thomas Cup final, Prannoy produced yet another finely-crafted performance to outwit the Danish world number 13 21-14 21-12 in a 40-minute quarterfinal clash. It is the second semifinal appearance for world number 23 Prannoy at the Indonesia event. He had reached the last four in the 2017 edition during which he had stunned former Olympic gold medallist Chen Long and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei on way to the semifinals. Prannoy, who had reached the Swiss Open Super 300 final in March, will next face China’s Zhao Jun Peng.

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match.

Where can you watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match on TV?

You can watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final match on Sports 18 TV channel.

Where can you watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match online?

You can watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final match online on Voot and BWF TV YouTube Channel.

When Will HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match in India?

The HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final match will kick-start at 3:50 PM IST.

Where is HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match being played?

The HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final match will be played at Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.