HSG vs LKP Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC Match 13 July 15, 6:30 PM IST

HSG vs LKP Dream11 Team And Picks

HSG vs LKP Dream11 Tips: On the second day of the league, Seaside CC (three) and Jonkping CA (two) won all their matches. However, Hisingen CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi’s first match was abandoned before they lost the second.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC CC Toss Time: 6:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

HSG vs LKP My Dream11 Team

Muqadar Saleem (captain), Chaitanya Kilari (vice-captain), Ankit Naik, Aritra Nag, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Fareed Mohammed, Praveen Kumar, Amit Jain

Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC Full Squad List

HSG: Muqadar Saleem, Chaitanya Kilari, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Umais Ahmed, M Wasi Alam, Shankar Padmanabhan, Tafheem Masoodi, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Gokul Seenivasan, Justine Selvaraj, Gourav Aggarwal, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Bhawanjot Grewal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Praveen Kumar, Amit Jain

LKP: Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Imran Khan, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Kishore Srinivas, Adeel Shah, Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil