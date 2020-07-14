HSG vs SSD Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Hisingen CC vs Seaside CC Match 7 July 14, 5:30 PM IST

HSG vs SSD Dream11 Team And Picks

HSG vs SSD Dream11 Tips: On the first day of the league, Almhult CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi won both their matches. Hisingen CC played two games – winning one while losing the other. Seaside CC played one match, winning it by six wicket.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Hisingen CC vs Seaside CC Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

HSG vs SSD My Dream11 Team

Muqadar Saleem (captain), Mokhtar Ghulami (vice-captain), Mohit Dhir, Harinder Koranga, Rubal Pathak, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Chaitanya Kilari, Usman Sarwar, Amit Jain, Afran Arif, Ashiq Hussain

Hisingen CC vs Seaside CC Full Squad List

HCC: Amit Jain, Bharat Konka, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Praveen Kumar, Tafheem Masoodi, Gokul Seenivasan, Justine Selvaraj, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Umais Ahmed, Bhawanjot Grewal, M Wasi Alam, Fareed Mohammed, Yeswanth Tanneru, Shankar Padmanabhan, Chaitanya Kilari, Mohit Dhir, Rajeev, Gourav Aggarwal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran

SSD: Usman Sarwar, Harinder Koranga, Zawar Hussain, Ammar Zafar, Rubal Pathak, Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Ibrahim Khan, Shreyas Murthy, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik