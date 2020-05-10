HST vs TDR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Daredevils, Taipei T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s HST vs TDR: Taipei T10 League is a first of its kind cricket tournament in the country and is being played between eight teams. In total, there will be 24 league matches followed by qualifiers, semi-finals and then the final will be played on May 17. The eight teams are FCC Formosans, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, Chiayi Swingers, Taiwan Dragons, TCA Indians, Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils.

Around 160 cricketers are taking part in the league with all matches to be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District in Taipei City. The matches will be live streamed on Sports Tiger app.

TOSS – The toss between Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Daredevils will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground

HST vs TDR Dream11 Team

Jeff Black (captain), Manikandan (vice-captain), Ben Hall, Rob Schulenberg, Hugh Schalkwyk, Vijay Kumar, George Klooper, Joel Francis, Thomas Nel, Charles Charles Hayward, Raguram

HST vs TDR Squads

Hsinchu Titans: Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Raguram (captain), Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vikay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS.

Taiwan Daredevils: Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, George Klopper (captain), Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

