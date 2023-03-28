Advertisement
Hyderabad IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
Hyderabad IPL Team Squad for 2023: Here is the list of Hyderabad's squad, retained players, and released players for the Indian Premier League 2023.
New Delhi: Hyderabad won their only IPL title in the year 2016 after defeating Bangalore in the final. South Africa's T20I skipper, Aiden Markram will be leading the franchise in the upcoming edition 0f Indian Premier League.
The Hyderabad-based franchise is one of the most balanced sides this season. They have a good set of Indian players and a great pair of overseas talent as well. The franchise would like to join an elite list and win the prestigious trophy for the second time.
Hyderabad Retained Players List for IPL 2023
Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Hyderabad Released Players List for IPL 2023
Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod
IPL Auction 2023- Complete List Of Players Bought By Hyderabad
Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (INR 8.25 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (INR 5.25 crore), Adil Rashid (INR 2 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 50 lakh), Vivrant Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Samarth Vyas (INR 20 lakh), Sanvir Singh (INR 20 lakh), Upendra Yadav (INR 25 lakh), Mayank Dagar (INR 1.8 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 20 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 1 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh).
Hyderabad Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List
Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs (D/L method)
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
26 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST | 07:30 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 21 runs
Jersey Vs Canada Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST | 07:30 GMT
Canada beat Jersey by 31 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS