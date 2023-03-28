Hyderabad IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

Hyderabad won their only IPL title in the year 2016 after defeating Bangalore in the final. South Africa's T20I skipper, Aiden Markram will be leading the franchise in the upcoming edition 0f Indian Premier League.

The Hyderabad-based franchise is one of the most balanced sides this season. They have a good set of Indian players and a great pair of overseas talent as well. The franchise would like to join an elite list and win the prestigious trophy for the second time.