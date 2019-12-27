<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/pakistan">Pakistan</a> legspinner <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/danish-kaneria">Danish Kaneria</a> on Friday said that there were "few players" who targetted him for being a Hindu during his time with the national team but he never felt the urge or the pressure to change his religion. <p></p> <p></p>Kaneria, banned for life for spot-fixing, has been in the news, after Pakistan pace legend <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/shoaib-akhtar">Shoaib Akhtar</a> alleged that some Pakistani players refused to eat or share food with him since he was a Hindu. <p></p> <p></p>Speaking to <em>Samaa</em> channel on Friday, Kaneria said a few players made remarks about him behind his back. "(But) I never made an issue of it. I just ignored them because I wanted to focus on my cricket and bring victories for Pakistan," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"Look I am a proud Hindu and Pakistani. I would like to make it clear here don't try to portray our cricket fraternity in Pakistan in negative manner because there are a lot of people who have supported me and backed me regardless of my religion," he added. <p></p> <p></p>When the topic about batsman Yousuf Youhana, a Christian who converted to Islam, Kaneria said he would not comment on an individual choice. <p></p> <p></p>"What Mohammad Yousuf did was his personal decision but I never felt the need to change my religion because I believe in it and no one forced me either to do it," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Asked to comment on Akhtar's remarks, Kaneria chose to take a different stance. <p></p> <p></p>"Shoaib bhai has said what he must have heard or someone must have told him but I have represented Pakistan at the highest level and I feel proud of it. When I came into cricket I always wanted to represent Pakistan at the highest level and I did that," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Kaneria, who played 61 Tests for Pakistan, made it clear that former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq always supported him. <p></p> <p></p>"Inzamam called me a match-winner. I can say lot of institutions supported me in my career. I always did my best on the ground to prove Inzamam right. The fact is I am proud to be a Pakistani," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Kaneria said he would reveal their names later on his YouTube channel. "The time is not right and I will use my channel to talk about it." <p></p> <p></p>"Pakistan is my janam Bhumi and I don't think anyone should politicise this issue or our cricket fraternity because of a few players' behaviour. I request everyone don't give it a wrong angle."