'I am DONE': James Anderson's Slams Edgbaston Pitch After ENG Pacer Picks Just One Wicket During Ashes Test

Star England bowler James Anderson expressed his disappointment and criticised Australian pitches.

Updated: June 23, 2023 2:10 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Despite putting in several efforts, England was defeated by Australia in The Ashes 2023 by two wickets. Through a tough competition where the visitors set a target of 281 runs, the baggy green were reduced to 227/8. But Pat Cummins, along with Nathan Lyon, fought back and secured victory.

After the heartbreaking defeat, England's bowler James Anderson expressed his disappointment as he could only manage to take one wicket in the Ashes opener.

He criticised the pitch and said if all the pitches are like that, then he is done. He further mentioned that the pitch was like 'kryptonite'.

"If all the pitches are like that I'm done in the Ashes series. That pitch was like kryptonite for me. There was not much swing, no reverse swing, no seam movement, no bounce and no pace", he wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

He also assured that he had more to offer and contribute to the team.

"I've tried over the years to hone my skills so I can bowl in any conditions but everything I tried made no difference. I felt like I was fighting an uphill battle. There was a bit of rustiness but I gave it everything I could. I know I have more to offer and contribute to the team. I want to make up for it at Lord's" he added.

Despite the defeat, Anderson shed light on the positive points that will motivate him in the second Test at Lord's starting on June 28.

Coach Brendon McCullum Satisfied With Eng's Performance

He revealed that England Test coach Brendon McCullum consolidated that team and said that they had already won regardless of the result.

"After day four (coach) Brendon McCullum said we had won already regardless of the result because of the reaction from people about the way we played, and the fact we had stuck to our style," he further said.

"It feels like the way we are playing is working. Obviously we know we want to win, we will be judged on the result, but as a team, it is good that we are judging ourselves on our performance", Anderson concluded.

